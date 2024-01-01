Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2019 Toyota RAV4

95,529 KM

Details Description Features

$36,191

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 11022074
  2. 11022074
  3. 11022074
Contact Seller

$36,191

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,529KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV0KW003938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,231 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically Driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Atkinson ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ics) w/Ipa Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2020 Lexus RX 350L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Lexus RX 350L 65,156 KM $48,898 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT 15,277 KM $26,981 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia K5 GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia K5 GT 16,524 KM $38,791 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,191

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4