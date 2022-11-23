$42,400+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Limited | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise
- Listing ID: 9368953
- Stock #: 262941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this low KM, locally owned & serviced 2019 Toyota Rav4 with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade! Factory warranty remaining plus a long list of features including: heated & ventilated leather seating, sunroof, navigation, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, premium JBL sound system w/subwoofer plus a full compliment of safety features such as radar adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, 360 degree camera system and more!
Vehicle Features
