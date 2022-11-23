Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

33,490 KM

Details

$42,400

+ tax & licensing
$42,400

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise

2019 Toyota RAV4

Limited | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$42,400

+ taxes & licensing

33,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9368953
  Stock #: 262941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this low KM, locally owned & serviced 2019 Toyota Rav4 with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade! Factory warranty remaining plus a long list of features including: heated & ventilated leather seating, sunroof, navigation, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, premium JBL sound system w/subwoofer plus a full compliment of safety features such as radar adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, 360 degree camera system and more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
BLACK SOFTEX LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

