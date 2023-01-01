2020 GMC Savana

$49,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 9 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10133523

10133523 Stock #: 6305

6305 VIN: 1gtw7afg2l1176918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 6305

Mileage 39,936 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.