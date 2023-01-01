Menu
2020 GMC Savana

39,936 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 135

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 135

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10133523
  • Stock #: 6305
  • VIN: 1gtw7afg2l1176918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 6305
  • Mileage 39,936 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

