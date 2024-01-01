Menu
Account
Sign In
<br />Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2020 HONDA CR-V please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 Honda CR-V

122,500 KM

Details Description

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L- LOADED, LOCAL MB VEHICLE!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L- LOADED, LOCAL MB VEHICLE!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11759148
  2. 11759148
  3. 11759148
  4. 11759148
  5. 11759148
  6. 11759148
  7. 11759148
  8. 11759148
  9. 11759148
  10. 11759148
  11. 11759148
  12. 11759148
  13. 11759148
  14. 11759148
  15. 11759148
  16. 11759148
  17. 11759148
  18. 11759148
  19. 11759148
  20. 11759148
  21. 11759148
  22. 11759148
  23. 11759148
  24. 11759148
  25. 11759148
  26. 11759148
  27. 11759148
  28. 11759148
  29. 11759148
  30. 11759148
  31. 11759148
  32. 11759148
  33. 11759148
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,500KM
VIN 2HKRW2H86LH218687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Description


Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 HONDA CR-V please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2025 Grand River 22MB BUNKHOUSE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Grand River 22MB BUNKHOUSE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition 44,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Odyssey Touring 55,500 KM $52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V