2020 Honda CR-V

24,909 KM

Details Description Features

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Touring | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | HEATED SEATS |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

24,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9346054
  • Stock #: 278900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,909 KM

Vehicle Description

* Local Manitoba Vehicle * 19-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels * Winter & Summer Tires * HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES (Collision Mitigation Braking System w/ Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning System w/ Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System) * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Remote Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * Blind Spot Information System w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor * Start/Stop Engine System * ECON Mode Select * Brake Hold Assist * Hill Start Assist * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 7-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wi-Fi Connectivity * Wireless Charging Pad * HomeLink Garage Door Remote * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ De-Icer Function * Power Liftgate w/ Hands-Free Access & Programmable Height * LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights * Front LED Fog Lights * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
OBSIDIAN BLUE PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

