2020 Honda CR-V
Touring | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | WINTER / SUMMER TIRES | HEATED SEATS |
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$43,991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,909 KM
Vehicle Description
* Local Manitoba Vehicle * 19-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels * Winter & Summer Tires * HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES (Collision Mitigation Braking System w/ Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning System w/ Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System) * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Remote Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * Blind Spot Information System w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor * Start/Stop Engine System * ECON Mode Select * Brake Hold Assist * Hill Start Assist * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Dual-Zone Climate Control * 7-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wi-Fi Connectivity * Wireless Charging Pad * HomeLink Garage Door Remote * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ De-Icer Function * Power Liftgate w/ Hands-Free Access & Programmable Height * LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights * Front LED Fog Lights * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
