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Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2020 Hyundai Elantra

54,464 KM

Details Description Features

$18,992

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury Low KMS | locally Owned | 1 Owner

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14535195

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury Low KMS | locally Owned | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller

$18,992

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,464KM
VIN KMHD84LF3LU969723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid and roof mount antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.89 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$18,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Hyundai Elantra