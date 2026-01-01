$31,887+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R Dynamic HSE Pano Roof | Local | Low Km
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R Dynamic HSE Pano Roof | Local | Low Km
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$31,887
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7MFJW
- Mileage 51,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes balance of the Certified Pre-Owned Warranty. Was new from our store. Call for a walk around video!
This 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R in striking Santorini Black Metallic is a well-equipped, low-kilometre AWD SUV loaded with premium packages that set it apart from a standard trim. With a fixed panoramic roof, 380W Meridian surround sound, and adaptive cruise control already on board, this is a Discovery Sport that's been configured the right way from the start.
Key Features:
- Low kilometres (51,973 km at trade) on a well-maintained AWD SUV
- Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Black Exterior Pack for a sharp, monochromatic look
- 20" Style 5089 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels for a refined, sporty presence
- Fixed Panoramic Roof with Automatic Power Blind ideal for open-air driving year-round
- 14-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats for personalized, all-season comfort
- Adaptive Cruise Control for confident, relaxed highway driving
- 380W Meridian Surround Sound System a genuine audiophile upgrade
- Wireless Device Charging and Cold Climate Pack included for everyday convenience
Ready to take the next step? Contact Land Rover Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to book a test drive, reserve this vehicle, or ask any questions. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-452-8030