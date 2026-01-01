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Includes balance of the Certified Pre-Owned Warranty. Was new from our store. Call for a walk around video! This 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R in striking Santorini Black Metallic is a well-equipped, low-kilometre AWD SUV loaded with premium packages that set it apart from a standard trim. With a fixed panoramic roof, 380W Meridian surround sound, and adaptive cruise control already on board, this is a Discovery Sport thats been configured the right way from the start. Key Features: - Low kilometres (51,973 km at trade) on a well-maintained AWD SUV - Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Black Exterior Pack for a sharp, monochromatic look - 20 Style 5089 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels for a refined, sporty presence - Fixed Panoramic Roof with Automatic Power Blind ideal for open-air driving year-round - 14-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats for personalized, all-season comfort - Adaptive Cruise Control for confident, relaxed highway driving - 380W Meridian Surround Sound System a genuine audiophile upgrade - Wireless Device Charging and Cold Climate Pack included for everyday convenience Ready to take the next step? Contact Land Rover Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to book a test drive, reserve this vehicle, or ask any questions. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2020 Land Rover Discovery

51,973 KM

Details Description Features

$31,887

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R Dynamic HSE Pano Roof | Local | Low Km

Watch This Vehicle
14499292

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R Dynamic HSE Pano Roof | Local | Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 14499292
  2. 14499292
Contact Seller

$31,887

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,973KM
VIN SALCM2GX2LH835628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7MFJW
  • Mileage 51,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes balance of the Certified Pre-Owned Warranty. Was new from our store. Call for a walk around video!
This 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R in striking Santorini Black Metallic is a well-equipped, low-kilometre AWD SUV loaded with premium packages that set it apart from a standard trim. With a fixed panoramic roof, 380W Meridian surround sound, and adaptive cruise control already on board, this is a Discovery Sport that's been configured the right way from the start.

Key Features:
- Low kilometres (51,973 km at trade) on a well-maintained AWD SUV
- Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Black Exterior Pack for a sharp, monochromatic look
- 20" Style 5089 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels for a refined, sporty presence
- Fixed Panoramic Roof with Automatic Power Blind ideal for open-air driving year-round
- 14-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats for personalized, all-season comfort
- Adaptive Cruise Control for confident, relaxed highway driving
- 380W Meridian Surround Sound System a genuine audiophile upgrade
- Wireless Device Charging and Cold Climate Pack included for everyday convenience

Ready to take the next step? Contact Land Rover Winnipeg at winnipegjaguar.com to book a test drive, reserve this vehicle, or ask any questions. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Additional Features

Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$31,887

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Land Rover Discovery