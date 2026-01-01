$21,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
157,308KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7LF718558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 157,308 KM
Vehicle Description
Top Features:
- Rear-Wheel Drive
- Approx. 402 KM Range
- Self Driving Package (Included)
- Computer 3.0
- 15in. Touchscreen Display
- Navigation System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Mirrors
- Premium Vegan Leather Interior
- Power Adjustable Front Seats
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Premium Sound System
- Panoramic Glass Roof
- Huge Trunk + Front Trunk (Frunk)
- Sentry Mode & Dashcam Capability
- 0-100 KM/H in approx. 5.3 seconds
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front, Rear & Side Cameras
- Blind Spot Monitoring
PEACE OF MIND INCLUDED:
Fresh Safety Inspection
30-Day MB Safety Warranty (Ask for details!)
CARFAX Report
Premium warranties are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4902
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2020 Tesla Model 3