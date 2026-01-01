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<br>Top Features: <br><br>- Rear-Wheel Drive<br><br>- Approx. 402 KM Range<br><br>- Self Driving Package (Included)<br><br>- Computer 3.0 <br><br>- 15in. Touchscreen Display<br><br>- Navigation System<br><br>- Heated Front Seats<br><br>- Heated Mirrors <br><br>- Premium Vegan Leather Interior<br><br>- Power Adjustable Front Seats <br><br>- Wireless Phone Charging <br><br>- Premium Sound System <br><br>- Panoramic Glass Roof <br><br>- Huge Trunk + Front Trunk (Frunk)<br><br>- Sentry Mode & Dashcam Capability <br><br>- 0-100 KM/H in approx. 5.3 seconds<br><br>- Adaptive Cruise Control <br><br>- Front, Rear & Side Cameras <br><br>- Blind Spot Monitoring <br><br>PEACE OF MIND INCLUDED:<br><br>Fresh Safety Inspection<br><br>30-Day MB Safety Warranty (Ask for details!)<br><br>CARFAX Report <br><br> <br><br>Premium warranties are available here to improve your buying experience.<br><br>DEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1348in. data-end=in.1351in. />Stock Number#4902<br data-start=in.1368in. data-end=in.1371in. />McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br>IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self<br><br>

2020 Tesla Model 3

157,308 KM

Details Description

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
14075136

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
157,308KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7LF718558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,308 KM

Vehicle Description


Top Features:

- Rear-Wheel Drive

- Approx. 402 KM Range

- Self Driving Package (Included)

- Computer 3.0

- 15in. Touchscreen Display

- Navigation System

- Heated Front Seats

- Heated Mirrors

- Premium Vegan Leather Interior

- Power Adjustable Front Seats

- Wireless Phone Charging

- Premium Sound System

- Panoramic Glass Roof

- Huge Trunk + Front Trunk (Frunk)

- Sentry Mode & Dashcam Capability

- 0-100 KM/H in approx. 5.3 seconds

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Front, Rear & Side Cameras

- Blind Spot Monitoring

PEACE OF MIND INCLUDED:

Fresh Safety Inspection

30-Day MB Safety Warranty (Ask for details!)

CARFAX Report



Premium warranties are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4902
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$21,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2020 Tesla Model 3