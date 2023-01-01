$15,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Arctic Cat Riot X8000
146-In Crossover Track, Htd. Grips, Reverse, Fox Shocks
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
750KM
Used
VIN 4UF1S2JH7RT101774
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # SCV8488C
- Mileage 750 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BANK REPOSSESSION SALE... ONLY 750 MILES! *** HEATED HANDLE BARS + ELECTRIC START! *** REVERSE MODE + FOX SHOCKS!! *** 146 INCH CROSSOVER TRACK!!! *** As Robert Frost once said \"Two paths diverged in the woods and I took the one less travelled\", and here is your chance to take the one less travelled. With a 146 inch long track (as good as it gets for going off trail), this is your chance to take the path less travelled. This is your chance to see mother nature and beat the winter doldrums then on this beautiful machine. Not to mention the 2021 Arctic Cat Riot X 8000 scored a perfect 5 stars on snowmobile.com in all categories!! A whole host of upgrades to the 'X' model add up to deep snow supremacy......2-Inch Lug Track......Alpha Single-Rail Skid......Softer Powder-Calibrated Suspension w/ Fox Shocks...... and all the must haves like ELECTRIC STARTER......HEATED GRIPS......Reverse Mode......146 inch Hybrid Track......Electronic Fuel Injection......Gauge Control......and Halogen Headlights
PLEASE NOTE: THIS SLED IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF THE BANK ON A STRICTLY AS-IS WHERE-IS BASIS. CONDITION IS EXCELLENT, INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME.
This beautiful like new 2021 Arctic Cat Riot X 8000 is now on sale for $14,600, and yes just 750 miles! Extended warranty and financing options available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
