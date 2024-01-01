$43,591+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$43,591
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,815 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 never looked so good! Welcome to BMW and welcome to the gorgeous X3. This Alpine White example sports the Premium Essential package giving the everyday driver all the creature comforts you could ask for. Pair that with BMW engineering for snappy steering response, unrivalled performance and design you have the makings of an All-Star! Come drive it today!
- Premium Essential Package
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Universal Remote Control
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Wireless Device Charging
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Connected Package Plus
- 19" Alloy Wheels
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
204-452-7799