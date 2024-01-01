Menu
Locally owned, operated and maintained here at Birchwood BMW. The desirable Premium Enhanced Package including all the necessities like front and rear heated seats, wireless device charging, ambient lighting, comfort access and tons more. Low kms tied to the gorgeous Phytonic Blue Metallic paint and Mocha Vernasca leather unit makes this one of our most unique SUVs on the lot. Come see it today before its gone! - Premium Enhanced Package - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Ambient Lighting - Panoramic Sunroof - Side Sunshades - Wireless Device Charging - WiFi Hotspot - Digital Cockpit Professional - Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound - Cove Wood Trim - LED Headlights w/ Cornering Enhancement Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles

2021 BMW X3

54,329 KM

$42,992

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$42,992

+ taxes & licensing

54,329KM
Used
VIN 5UXTY5C0XM9E27221

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,329 KM

Locally owned, operated and maintained here at Birchwood BMW. The desirable Premium Enhanced Package including all the necessities like front and rear heated seats, wireless device charging, ambient lighting, comfort access and tons more. Low km's tied to the gorgeous Phytonic Blue Metallic paint and Mocha Vernasca leather unit makes this one of our most unique SUV's on the lot. Come see it today before it's gone!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound
- Cove Wood Trim
- LED Headlights w/ Cornering Enhancement
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Regenerative Alternator
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
393.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Plus

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
205w Regular Amplifier
ConnectedDrive services

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$42,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW X3