$42,992+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i ENHANCED | LOCAL | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$42,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned, operated and maintained here at Birchwood BMW. The desirable Premium Enhanced Package including all the necessities like front and rear heated seats, wireless device charging, ambient lighting, comfort access and tons more. Low km's tied to the gorgeous Phytonic Blue Metallic paint and Mocha Vernasca leather unit makes this one of our most unique SUV's on the lot. Come see it today before it's gone!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound
- Cove Wood Trim
- LED Headlights w/ Cornering Enhancement
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799