2021 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth No Accident | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$42,502
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10004781
- Stock #: F548YF
- VIN: 1GNEVGKWXMJ146527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F548YF
- Mileage 32,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !
Vehicle Features
