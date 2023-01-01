Menu
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

32,506 KM

Details Description Features

$42,502

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

LT Cloth No Accident | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

32,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004781
  • Stock #: F548YF
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKWXMJ146527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F548YF
  • Mileage 32,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Steering column, tilt
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Keyless Open
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Roof rails, black
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
3.6L V6
headlamps
Front
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Voice Recognition
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seating
4-wheel disc
Audio system
9-Speed Automatic
leather-wrapped
PREMIUM CLOTH
SEAT TRIM
programmable
Chassis
Wipers
front intermittent with washers
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
SIDI
High Intensity Discharge
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration)
driver 8-way power
mounted controls for audio
phone and cruise
includes garage door opener
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
rear power
with turn signal indicators
17" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restr...
VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm
266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
in-vehicle apps
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings. Subscription required for enhanced and connected services after trial period
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. It includes the Buckle-to-Drive feature which prevents the driver from shifting from Park for up to 20 seconds if the driver's seat belt is not buckled. An in-vehicle report card gives you i...
outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

