Clean CARFAX | Remote Start | Heated Mirrors | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Black Emblems | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

2021 Chevrolet Trax

27,740 KM

Details Description Features

$27,325

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$27,325

+ taxes & licensing

27,740KM
Used
VIN KL7CJPSB0MB327779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Remote Start | Heated Mirrors | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Black Emblems |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Temperature sensor, outside
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Heater, electric
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cup holders, 4 in front console and 2 in rear centre armrest

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside
Mouldings, beltline side glass (Chrome. Black when (WJP) Midnight Edition or (PDN) Sport Edition is ordered.)

Security

Cargo security cover

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Automatic
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
removable
Electric
Tire
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Electronic
Chassis
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
heated driver and front passenger
covered
separate cavity
driver 6-way power
single-zone manual
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
rear windows and liftgate
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping
halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$27,325

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet Trax