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2021 Dodge Durango
SXT
2021 Dodge Durango
SXT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,971 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD – 3.6L V6 | Spacious Family SUV 🚙
✔️ Clean | ✔️ Powerful | ✔️ 3-Row Seating
📍 Dealer#4660
📍 Stock#: MC609945
📍 VIN#: 1C4RDJAG9MC609945
This 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD is a stylish and versatile SUV that combines strong performance, modern technology, and spacious comfort for the whole family. Finished in a bold blue exterior, this Durango offers aggressive styling with the practicality of a full-size SUV.
Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, it delivers smooth acceleration, confident highway driving, and the capability of All-Wheel Drive for year-round driving confidence.
📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB
📞 (204) 255-1297
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!
🔹 Vehicle Details:
• Engine: 3.6L V6
• Transmission: Automatic
• Drivetrain: AWD
• Trim: SXT
• Exterior: Blue
🔹 Comfort & Interior:
✔️ Spacious 3-row seating
✔️ Dual-zone climate control
✔️ Comfortable premium cloth interior
✔️ Push-button start
✔️ Adjustable steering wheel
✔️ Large cargo capacity
🔹 Technology & Convenience:
✔️ Touchscreen infotainment system
✔️ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔️ Bluetooth connectivity
✔️ Backup camera
✔️ Cruise control
✔️ Power windows, locks & mirrors
✔️ Steering wheel mounted controls
🔹 Safety & Capability:
✔️ Stability & traction control
✔️ ABS braking system
✔️ Multiple airbags
✔️ AWD capability for all seasons
✔️ Smooth highway and city driving performance
💥 A powerful and spacious SUV with bold styling and everyday practicality — this Durango is ready for the road!
📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!
🕒 Visit The Car Guy
Monday to Friday • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday • Closed
⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER ⚠️
Please note: The features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle’s VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.
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204-255-1297