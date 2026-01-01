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<p>🚙 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD – 3.6L V6 | Spacious Family SUV 🚙<br>✔️ Clean | ✔️ Powerful | ✔️ 3-Row Seating</p><p>📍 Dealer#4660<br>📍 Stock#: MC609945<br>📍 VIN#: 1C4RDJAG9MC609945</p><p>This 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD is a stylish and versatile SUV that combines strong performance, modern technology, and spacious comfort for the whole family. Finished in a bold blue exterior, this Durango offers aggressive styling with the practicality of a full-size SUV.</p><p>Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, it delivers smooth acceleration, confident highway driving, and the capability of All-Wheel Drive for year-round driving confidence.</p><p>📍 The Car Guy Inc.<br>2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB<br>📞 (204) 255-1297<br>💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!</p><p>🔹 Vehicle Details:<br>• Engine: 3.6L V6<br>• Transmission: Automatic<br>• Drivetrain: AWD<br>• Trim: SXT<br>• Exterior: Blue</p><p>🔹 Comfort & Interior:<br>✔️ Spacious 3-row seating<br>✔️ Dual-zone climate control<br>✔️ Comfortable premium cloth interior<br>✔️ Push-button start<br>✔️ Adjustable steering wheel<br>✔️ Large cargo capacity</p><p>🔹 Technology & Convenience:<br>✔️ Touchscreen infotainment system<br>✔️ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>✔️ Bluetooth connectivity<br>✔️ Backup camera<br>✔️ Cruise control<br>✔️ Power windows, locks & mirrors<br>✔️ Steering wheel mounted controls</p><p>🔹 Safety & Capability:<br>✔️ Stability & traction control<br>✔️ ABS braking system<br>✔️ Multiple airbags<br>✔️ AWD capability for all seasons<br>✔️ Smooth highway and city driving performance</p><p>💥 A powerful and spacious SUV with bold styling and everyday practicality — this Durango is ready for the road!</p><p>📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!</p><p>🕒 Visit The Car Guy<br>Monday to Friday • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM<br>Saturday • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM<br>Sunday • Closed</p><p>⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER ⚠️<br>Please note: The features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle’s VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.</p>

2021 Dodge Durango

188,971 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 Dodge Durango

SXT

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14143396.812731081?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=32265

2021 Dodge Durango

SXT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
188,971KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJAG9MC609945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,971 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD – 3.6L V6 | Spacious Family SUV 🚙
✔️ Clean | ✔️ Powerful | ✔️ 3-Row Seating

📍 Dealer#4660
📍 Stock#: MC609945
📍 VIN#: 1C4RDJAG9MC609945

This 2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD is a stylish and versatile SUV that combines strong performance, modern technology, and spacious comfort for the whole family. Finished in a bold blue exterior, this Durango offers aggressive styling with the practicality of a full-size SUV.

Powered by a reliable 3.6L V6 engine, it delivers smooth acceleration, confident highway driving, and the capability of All-Wheel Drive for year-round driving confidence.

📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB
📞 (204) 255-1297
💰 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome!

🔹 Vehicle Details:
• Engine: 3.6L V6
• Transmission: Automatic
• Drivetrain: AWD
• Trim: SXT
• Exterior: Blue

🔹 Comfort & Interior:
✔️ Spacious 3-row seating
✔️ Dual-zone climate control
✔️ Comfortable premium cloth interior
✔️ Push-button start
✔️ Adjustable steering wheel
✔️ Large cargo capacity

🔹 Technology & Convenience:
✔️ Touchscreen infotainment system
✔️ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔️ Bluetooth connectivity
✔️ Backup camera
✔️ Cruise control
✔️ Power windows, locks & mirrors
✔️ Steering wheel mounted controls

🔹 Safety & Capability:
✔️ Stability & traction control
✔️ ABS braking system
✔️ Multiple airbags
✔️ AWD capability for all seasons
✔️ Smooth highway and city driving performance

💥 A powerful and spacious SUV with bold styling and everyday practicality — this Durango is ready for the road!

📞 Contact us today to book your test drive!

🕒 Visit The Car Guy
Monday to Friday • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday • Closed

⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER ⚠️
Please note: The features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle’s VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

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204-255-1297

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204-255-1297

2021 Dodge Durango