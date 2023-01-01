$66,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2021 Ford F-150
PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
45,232KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E54MFB44740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,232 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre
2022 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 Cargo *B/Up Cam* *Lease OR Finance* 36,048 KM $47,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box 5.3L V8 **Lease or Finance** 34,373 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 140 Work Truck 34,710 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email West Perimeter Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre
204-837-8372
2021 Ford F-150