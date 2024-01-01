2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Nappa leather seat trim

LIFT

HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT

Audio system

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Advanced Voice Recognition

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter

recline

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

2 Door Curb/Courtesy

Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App

OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

plus sports

so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer

anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app

online and at home on compatible connected devices is included

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience

with a greater variety of SiriusXM content

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

in-vehicle apps

includes multi-touch display

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium GMC Infotainment System with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)

7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide

thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with hitch view.)

the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...

content

features

and availability are subject to change.)

a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Access package

you can also enjoy your favorites everywhere you go

with the SiriusXM app

online and at home on compatible connected devices. (If you decide to continue service after your trial

and availability are subject to change. GM connected vehicle services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan

working electrical system