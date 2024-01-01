Menu
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

24,674 KM

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.99% Available

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.99% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

24,674KM
Used
VIN 5NMS5DAL2MH345451

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Coquina Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,674 KM

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle start-stop
Axle Ratio 3.316
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select and paddle shifters

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver leg cushion extension, 8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Integrated roof antenna
Voice Recognition
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
onboard navigation
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLogic Surround
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Premium Audio -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" wide touchscreen display
12-speaker harman/kardon premium audio
dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and wireless charging pad
driver leg cushion extension
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire
8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system
drive mode select and paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-XXXX

204-633-2420

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe