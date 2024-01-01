Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Hyundai Tucson

91,090 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury | No Accidents | Local

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury | No Accidents | Local

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11014340
  2. 11014340
  3. 11014340
  4. 11014340
  5. 11014340
  6. 11014340
  7. 11014340
  8. 11014340
  9. 11014340
  10. 11014340
  11. 11014340
  12. 11014340
  13. 11014340
  14. 11014340
  15. 11014340
  16. 11014340
  17. 11014340
  18. 11014340
  19. 11014340
  20. 11014340
  21. 11014340
  22. 11014340
  23. 11014340
  24. 11014340
Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,090KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CALXMU307630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5AMYM
  • Mileage 91,090 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
BlueLink Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
sequential shift mode
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2023 RAM 1500 TRX | Incoming | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 TRX | Incoming | 1,674 KM $140,426 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T | 6 Pass | Sunroof | Trailer Tow | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Dodge Durango R/T | 6 Pass | Sunroof | Trailer Tow | 40,205 KM $52,498 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir | Incoming | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Buick Enclave Avenir | Incoming | 89,450 KM $33,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson