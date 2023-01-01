$37,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
*** SUPER LOW K, SPOTLESS TRAILHAWK!! ***
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
36,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX6MD132773
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9548
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** WOW, IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT!! ** PLUS LOW K and LOCAL RURAL TRADE!! TRAIL RATED TRAILHAWK with Gorgeous color combo........Pearl Blue Slate over Black Leather interior paired with Red Accents and stitching throughout. Exterior Charcoal Ground effects, Rear color matched spoiler, color matched door handles and Trailhawk hood graphics!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 Jeep Cherokee please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Audio System : Antenna type : mast
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler color : body-color
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : steel
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Windows : Heated windshield wiper rests
Windows : Rear privacy glass
Windows : Rear wiper : intermittent
Windows : Window defogger : rear
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : dual
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : leather
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leather
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cruise control
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Cupholders : rear
Convenience Features : Overhead console : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt and telescopic
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 8
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : height
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear headrests : adjustable
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Powertrain : 4WD type : on demand
Suspension : Front shock type : gas
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Front struts : MacPherson
Suspension : Front suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Front suspension type : lower control arms
Suspension : Rear shock type : gas
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : independent
Suspension : Rear suspension type : multi-link
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Brakes : Rear brake type : disc
Safety : Active head restraints : dual front
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google search
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Uconnect
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 8.4 in.
Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Phone : voice operated
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Window trim : black
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirrors : integrated turn signals
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : underbody
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Windows : Solar-tinted glass
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : rear
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 7 in.
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : reclining
Powertrain : 4WD selector : electronic hi-lo
Powertrain : Alternator : 180 amps
Powertrain : Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery saver
Powertrain : Emissions : 50 state
Brakes : Power brakes
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Parking sensors : rear
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
Exterior Features : Exhaust : dual tip
Exterior Features : Exhaust tip color : chrome
Windows : Rear wiper : with washer
Convenience Features : Capless fuel filler system
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Convenience Features : Storage : sunglasses holder
Seats : Rear seat manual adjustments : reclining
Safety : Impact sensor : post-collision safety system
Exterior Features : Door handle color : body-color
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : black
Exterior Features : Rear spoiler : roofline
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : manual folding
Windows : Front wipers : rain sensing
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear center with cupholders
Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : trunk release
Brakes : Electronic parking brake : auto off
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front
Safety : Blind spot safety : sensor/alert
Safety : Cross traffic alert : rear
Safety : Lane deviation sensors
Safety : Lane keeping assist
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning
Audio System : Total speakers : 6
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Exterior Features : Rocker panel color : black
Air Conditioning : Rear vents : second row
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : reclining
Exterior Features : Active grille shutters
Exterior Features : Grille color : black
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : manual day/night
Seats : Upholstery : vinyl
Powertrain : Auxiliary oil cooler
Powertrain : Battery rating : 700 CCA
Comfort Features : Armrests : rear folding
Comfort Features : Interior accents : metallic-tone
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : rubber/vinyl
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : 6
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : height
Exterior Features : Headlight bezel color : black
Convenience Features : Cupholders : illuminated
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : memory card slot
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : black
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : black
Exterior Features : Skid plate(s) : front
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat
Comfort Features : Center console trim : simulated alloy
Comfort Features : Door trim : vinyl
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : two 12V front
Seats : Passenger seat folding : folds flat
Powertrain : Locking differential : rear
Suspension : Tuned suspension : off-road
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : rear
Airbags : Knee airbags : dual front
Powertrain : Auto start/stop
Air Conditioning : Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Exterior Features : Skid plate(s) : rear
Seats : Driver seat power adjustments : 4-way power lumbar
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : rear
Convenience Features : Assist handle : passenger side
Seats : Upholstery accents : cloth
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Android Auto
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : Apple CarPlay
Lights : Exterior entry lights : approach lamps
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : coolant temperature warning
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil pressure
Stability and Traction : Off-road driving assist : hill descent
Security : Anti-theft system : vehicle immobilizer
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB rear
Seats : Upholstery accents : contrast stitching
Exterior Features : Rear trunk/liftgate : liftgate
Windows : Liftgate window : fixed
Roof : Roof rails : black
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : painted aluminum alloy
Powertrain : Battery : AGM
