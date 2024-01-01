Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

*** AWD GRAVITY GRAY KIA SELTOS EX *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REMOTE START, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO *** Meet the 2021 Kia Seltos Ex- where bold design meets versatile performance! This compact SUV is built for adventure, offering a robust and efficient engine, all-wheel drive, and a smooth, responsive ride. Inside, enjoy the refined comfort of a spacious cabin with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......Black Sofino Seat Trim......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......REMOTE START......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Blind Spot Monitor......Lane Departure Warning......Lane Keeping Assist......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Reverse Camera......Bluetooth Connection......USB A Port......Remote Trunk Release......Push Button Start......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Drive Mode Selection......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ MAJORIS TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with original Books and Manuals and only 100,000 KILOMETERS!! On sale today for only $28,999!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2021 Kia Seltos

100,000 KM

Details Description

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Rmt Start!!

2021 Kia Seltos

EX - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Rmt Start!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
VIN KNDEUCAA1M7207478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10141WAV
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AWD GRAVITY GRAY KIA SELTOS EX *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REMOTE START, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO *** Meet the 2021 Kia Seltos Ex- where bold design meets versatile performance! This compact SUV is built for adventure, offering a robust and efficient engine, all-wheel drive, and a smooth, responsive ride. Inside, enjoy the refined comfort of a spacious cabin with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......Black Sofino Seat Trim......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......REMOTE START......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Blind Spot Monitor......Lane Departure Warning......Lane Keeping Assist......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Reverse Camera......Bluetooth Connection......USB A Port......Remote Trunk Release......Push Button Start......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Drive Mode Selection......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......2.0L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ MAJORIS TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with original Books and Manuals and only 100,000 KILOMETERS!! On sale today for only $XX,XXX.xx!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

2021 Kia Seltos