2021 Mazda CX-5
Kuro Edition
2021 Mazda CX-5
Kuro Edition
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM0M1120812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Jet Black Mica]
- Interior Colour Garnet Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24110
- Mileage 66,889 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Mazda CX-5