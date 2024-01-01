Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

66,889 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

Kuro Edition

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11078870
  2. 11078870
  3. 11078870
  4. 11078870
  5. 11078870
  6. 11078870
  7. 11078870
  8. 11078870
  9. 11078870
  10. 11078870
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM0M1120812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Jet Black Mica]
  • Interior Colour Garnet Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24110
  • Mileage 66,889 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 62,877 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 174,782 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Kia Sedona LX+ 97,520 KM $26,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5