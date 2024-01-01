$44,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 MONTEGO BAY 8522
23.5ft Pontoon w/ 115Hp Suzuki... 12 Seater!
2021 MONTEGO BAY 8522
23.5ft Pontoon w/ 115Hp Suzuki... 12 Seater!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN MRR88966E121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** HUGE 12-PERSON SEATING... 23.5 FOOT PONTOON! *** 115 HP SUZUKI OUTBOARD, JENSEN BLUETOOTH STEREO, HUMMINBIRD FISHFINDER!! *** LIVEWELL, BIMINI TOP!! *** Check out this party barge... and super affordably priced too (just $225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax)!! The perfect pontoon for Families & Friends that love to fish and cruise. These luxury crossover models come with premium seats, along with a LiveWell and rod holders. Equipped with rear entry with asiago vinyl, Bluetooth stereo and a comfortable helm chair! Notable features on this Pontoon include a 9-Foot BIMINI TOP......Overall Weight of Approx 2,100LBS......23.5 Foot Overall Length......12 PERSON SEATING CAPACITY......Swim Ladder......Onboard LIVEWELL......Fishing Rod Holders......JENSEN BLUETOOTH STEREO......Power Trim......Full Gauge Set (Fuel, Indicators, Trim Setting, Volt, Engine RPM)......Docking Lights......Interior Lights......SUZUKI 115HP 4-STROKE ENGINE!!
PLEASE NOTE: A TRAILER IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS PURCHASE PRICE, HOWEVER TRANSPORTATION COULD BE ARRANGED AT AN ADDED COST.
Sacrifice at just $44,800 with extended warranty and very attractive financing ($225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax) available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
PLEASE NOTE: A TRAILER IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS PURCHASE PRICE, HOWEVER TRANSPORTATION COULD BE ARRANGED AT AN ADDED COST.
Sacrifice at just $44,800 with extended warranty and very attractive financing ($225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax) available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 Sea-Doo GTX Pro 2 GTX Pro 130s w/ Triton Trailer... Super low hours! 82 KM $34,600 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - As Traded! Sunroof, Htd Seats & Wheel, Alloys 170,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury - Pano Rf, Heatd/Cooled Lthr, Nav 159,000 KM $30,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 MONTEGO BAY 8522