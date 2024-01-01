2021 MONTEGO BAY 8522

Menu
*** HUGE 12-PERSON SEATING... 23.5 FOOT PONTOON! *** 115 HP SUZUKI OUTBOARD, JENSEN BLUETOOTH STEREO, HUMMINBIRD FISHFINDER!! *** LIVEWELL, BIMINI TOP!! *** Check out this party barge... and super affordably priced too (just $225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax)!! The perfect pontoon for Families & Friends that love to fish and cruise. These luxury crossover models come with premium seats, along with a LiveWell and rod holders. Equipped with rear entry with asiago vinyl, Bluetooth stereo and a comfortable helm chair! Notable features on this Pontoon include a 9-Foot BIMINI TOP......Overall Weight of Approx 2,100LBS......23.5 Foot Overall Length......12 PERSON SEATING CAPACITY......Swim Ladder......Onboard LIVEWELL......Fishing Rod Holders......JENSEN BLUETOOTH STEREO......Power Trim......Full Gauge Set (Fuel, Indicators, Trim Setting, Volt, Engine RPM)......Docking Lights......Interior Lights......SUZUKI 115HP 4-STROKE ENGINE!!

PLEASE NOTE: A TRAILER IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS PURCHASE PRICE, HOWEVER TRANSPORTATION COULD BE ARRANGED AT AN ADDED COST.

Sacrifice at just $44,800 with extended warranty and very attractive financing ($225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax) available.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Details Description

23.5ft Pontoon w/ 115Hp Suzuki... 12 Seater!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

VIN MRR88966E121

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 0

*** HUGE 12-PERSON SEATING... 23.5 FOOT PONTOON! *** 115 HP SUZUKI OUTBOARD, JENSEN BLUETOOTH STEREO, HUMMINBIRD FISHFINDER!! *** LIVEWELL, BIMINI TOP!! *** Check out this party barge... and super affordably priced too (just $225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax)!! The perfect pontoon for Families & Friends that love to fish and cruise. These luxury crossover models come with premium seats, along with a LiveWell and rod holders. Equipped with rear entry with asiago vinyl, Bluetooth stereo and a comfortable helm chair! Notable features on this Pontoon include a 9-Foot BIMINI TOP......Overall Weight of Approx 2,100LBS......23.5 Foot Overall Length......12 PERSON SEATING CAPACITY......Swim Ladder......Onboard LIVEWELL......Fishing Rod Holders......JENSEN BLUETOOTH STEREO......Power Trim......Full Gauge Set (Fuel, Indicators, Trim Setting, Volt, Engine RPM)......Docking Lights......Interior Lights......SUZUKI 115HP 4-STROKE ENGINE!!

PLEASE NOTE: A TRAILER IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS PURCHASE PRICE, HOWEVER TRANSPORTATION COULD BE ARRANGED AT AN ADDED COST.

Sacrifice at just $44,800 with extended warranty and very attractive financing ($225 b/w or less, OAC plus tax) available.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

