*** ONE-OWNER LOADED HIGHLINE R-LINE! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, FENDER STEREO, HEATED LEATHER & WHEEL!! *** NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** 1-owner, low mileage and excellent history reported by Carfax on this beautiful R-Line optioned out VW Tiguan!! Capable 4Motion AWD, and plenty of power pushing from a fuel-sipping 2.0L Turbocharged Engine... Absolutely gorgeous condition inside and out - this Tiguan radiates class and sophistication. Hop inside a world of luxury and enjoy a big PANORAMIC ROOF......FENDER PREMIUM STEREO System......REMOTE START......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......NAVIGATION Package......8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT......DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......Backup Camera......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Electronic Parking Brake......Aluminum-Clad Pedals......LED Adaptive Headlights......Fog Lights......R-LINE Sport Appearance Package......Flat Bottom Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Selectable Drive Modes (Snow, On-Road, Off-Road, Custom)......POWER LIFT GATE......Rear Cargo Tonneau Cover......2.0L TURBO I4 Engine......4MOTION AWD System......Gorgeous 19 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Hankook All Season Tires!!

This AWD Tiguan Highline R-Line comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs and Fitted All Weather Mats! Only 50,000 Kms, now sale priced at just $35,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

50,000 KM

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Spec... One-Owner, Pano Roof, Htd Lthr

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Spec... One-Owner, Pano Roof, Htd Lthr

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX8MM053131

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV9706
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

*** ONE-OWNER LOADED HIGHLINE R-LINE! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, FENDER STEREO, HEATED LEATHER & WHEEL!! *** NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** 1-owner, low mileage and excellent history reported by Carfax on this beautiful R-Line optioned out VW Tiguan!! Capable 4Motion AWD, and plenty of power pushing from a fuel-sipping 2.0L Turbocharged Engine... Absolutely gorgeous condition inside and out - this Tiguan radiates class and sophistication. Hop inside a world of luxury and enjoy a big PANORAMIC ROOF......FENDER PREMIUM STEREO System......REMOTE START......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......NAVIGATION Package......8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT......DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......Backup Camera......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Electronic Parking Brake......Aluminum-Clad Pedals......LED Adaptive Headlights......Fog Lights......R-LINE Sport Appearance Package......Flat Bottom Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Selectable Drive Modes (Snow, On-Road, Off-Road, Custom)......POWER LIFT GATE......Rear Cargo Tonneau Cover......2.0L TURBO I4 Engine......4MOTION AWD System......Gorgeous 19 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ Hankook All Season Tires!!

This AWD Tiguan Highline R-Line comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs and Fitted All Weather Mats! Only 50,000 Kms, now sale priced at just $35,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-XXXX

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan