$37,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
T6 R Design Climate | Advanced
2021 Volvo XC60
T6 R Design Climate | Advanced
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Osmium Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7HYWY
- Mileage 56,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-452-0756