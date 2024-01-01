$22,887+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Trax
LT "2-year Maintenance Free!"
2022 Chevrolet Trax
LT "2-year Maintenance Free!"
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$22,887
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,584 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | Heated Mirrors | Remote Start | Back up Camera | Blackout Package |
Discover three leading automotive brands all under one roof at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. As the exclusive destination in Winnipeg, we invite you to compare the latest offerings from GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick in a single visit. Streamline your shopping experience, explore a wide selection, and gain comprehensive insights into your desired vehicle.
Drive home in your dream vehicle, tailored to your preferences! Simply click 'Start Your Purchase' today to personalize your pricing, reserve a vehicle, receive a trade-in appraisal, and finalize
your purchase from the comfort of your home.
As Winnipeg's trusted local EV specialists, we're here to support your transition to electric vehicles. Whether you have inquiries about making the switch or need guidance on preparing your home
for EV charging, our team is dedicated to assisting you.
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, your satisfaction is our priority. We strive to enhance your vehicle purchase and ownership journey by providing exceptional service and support throughout.
Your Experience is Everything.
Price excludes taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Safety
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811