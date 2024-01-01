Menu
Clean CARFAX | Heated Mirrors | Remote Start | Back up Camera | Blackout Package | Discover three leading automotive brands all under one roof at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. As the exclusive destination in Winnipeg, we invite you to compare the latest offerings from GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick in a single visit. Streamline your shopping experience, explore a wide selection, and gain comprehensive insights into your desired vehicle. Drive home in your dream vehicle, tailored to your preferences! Simply click Start Your Purchase today to personalize your pricing, reserve a vehicle, receive a trade-in appraisal, and finalize your purchase from the comfort of your home. As Winnipegs trusted local EV specialists, were here to support your transition to electric vehicles. Whether you have inquiries about making the switch or need guidance on preparing your home for EV charging, our team is dedicated to assisting you. At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, your satisfaction is our priority. We strive to enhance your vehicle purchase and ownership journey by providing exceptional service and support throughout. Your Experience is Everything. Price excludes taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2022 Chevrolet Trax

34,584 KM

$22,887

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Trax

LT "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2022 Chevrolet Trax

LT "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$22,887

+ taxes & licensing

34,584KM
Used
VIN KL7CJLSM8NB539549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Heated Mirrors | Remote Start | Back up Camera | Blackout Package |
Discover three leading automotive brands all under one roof at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. As the exclusive destination in Winnipeg, we invite you to compare the latest offerings from GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick in a single visit. Streamline your shopping experience, explore a wide selection, and gain comprehensive insights into your desired vehicle.


Drive home in your dream vehicle, tailored to your preferences! Simply click 'Start Your Purchase' today to personalize your pricing, reserve a vehicle, receive a trade-in appraisal, and finalize
your purchase from the comfort of your home.


As Winnipeg's trusted local EV specialists, we're here to support your transition to electric vehicles. Whether you have inquiries about making the switch or need guidance on preparing your home
for EV charging, our team is dedicated to assisting you.


At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, your satisfaction is our priority. We strive to enhance your vehicle purchase and ownership journey by providing exceptional service and support throughout.

Your Experience is Everything.


Price excludes taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Temperature sensor, outside
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Heater, electric
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cup holders, 4 in front console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Instrumentation, with analogue speedometer and tachometer
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Power Options

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front-wheel drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Chassis, front-wheel drive
Engine, Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder Direct Injection SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Seating

Convenience

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside
Mouldings, beltline side glass (Chrome. Black when (WJP) Midnight Edition or (PDN) Sport Edition is ordered.)
Wipers, front intermittent,

Security

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Automatic
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Door Locks
LED
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
removable
Electric
Tire
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Electronic
Chassis
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
mounted audio and phone interface controls
deep-tinted
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
covered
separate cavity
driver 6-way power
single-zone manual
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
rear windows and liftgate
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping
halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$22,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 Chevrolet Trax