$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands **New Arrival**
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ebony/Area 51
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
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204-772-XXXX(click to show)
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204-772-2411