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The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport delivers genuine off-road capability with part and full-time four-wheel drive in a compact SUV package that fits everyday life. With 50,572 km on the clock, this used Bronco Sport is loaded with safety tech and driver convenience features that make it a smart buy for adventure-minded drivers and urban commuters alike. Key Features: - Part & Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control - Ford Co-Pilot360 Suite: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross-Traffic Alert - Collision Mitigation (Forward Pre-Collision Assist) & Driver Monitoring Alert - Voice-Activated Automatic Air Conditioning - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access - Auto High-Beam LED Projector Headlamps with Delay-Off - Back-Up Camera with Washer & Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Wipers - Black Power Heated Side Mirrors & Heated Wiper Park for cold Manitoba winters This Bronco Sport is priced for the buyer who wants genuine capability and a strong safety package without stepping into a full-size SUV. Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

50,572 KM

Details Description Features

$27,298

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend | Local Trade | Low Kms |

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14327891

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend | Local Trade | Low Kms |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$27,298

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,572KM
VIN 3FMCR9B65NRE03774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,572 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport delivers genuine off-road capability with part and full-time four-wheel drive in a compact SUV package that fits everyday life. With 50,572 km on the clock, this used Bronco Sport is loaded with safety tech and driver convenience features that make it a smart buy for adventure-minded drivers and urban commuters alike.

Key Features:
- Part & Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Suite: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross-Traffic Alert
- Collision Mitigation (Forward Pre-Collision Assist) & Driver Monitoring Alert
- Voice-Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Auto High-Beam LED Projector Headlamps with Delay-Off
- Back-Up Camera with Washer & Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Wipers
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors & Heated Wiper Park for cold Manitoba winters

This Bronco Sport is priced for the buyer who wants genuine capability and a strong safety package without stepping into a full-size SUV. Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$27,298

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Ford Bronco Sport