$27,298+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend | Local Trade | Low Kms |
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend | Local Trade | Low Kms |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$27,298
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 50,572 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport delivers genuine off-road capability with part and full-time four-wheel drive in a compact SUV package that fits everyday life. With 50,572 km on the clock, this used Bronco Sport is loaded with safety tech and driver convenience features that make it a smart buy for adventure-minded drivers and urban commuters alike.
Key Features:
- Part & Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Suite: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) & Cross-Traffic Alert
- Collision Mitigation (Forward Pre-Collision Assist) & Driver Monitoring Alert
- Voice-Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Auto High-Beam LED Projector Headlamps with Delay-Off
- Back-Up Camera with Washer & Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Wipers
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors & Heated Wiper Park for cold Manitoba winters
This Bronco Sport is priced for the buyer who wants genuine capability and a strong safety package without stepping into a full-size SUV. Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
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204-774-4444