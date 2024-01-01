$36,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium - Pano Rf, Nav, Htd Lthr Seats & Whl, Adptv Cruise
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
66,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J91NUA68449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9582
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BEAUTIFUL TOP TRIM TITANIUM 2.0L ESCAPE AWD!!! *** PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE!! *** BIG 8IN TOUCHSCREEN, LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOTE START!! *** Western vehicle with amazing Carfax history!! Serviced at the Ford dealership here in Winnipeg with all records on Carfax. This gorgeous Escape isn't like other SUV's... The TITANIUM trim is absolutely jam packed with amazing features and cutting-edge technology!! Get behind the wheel and enjoy a Huge PANORAMIC ROOF......LED Automatic Lights......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......POWER HANDS FREE LIFT GATE......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Huge 8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......NAVIGATION......Lane Keep Assist......DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER......Memory POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......Gorgeous Soft Cross-Stitched LEATHER INTERIOR......Fog Lights......Factory REMOTE START......Limited Chrome Appearance Package......Push Button Start......DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL......Dual Exhaust......Smooth 8 Speed Automatic Transmission......Auto Start/Stop......Parking Assist Sensors......Electronic Parking Brake w/ Hold......DYNAMIC DRIVE MODES (Sport, Eco, Snow)......Split Folding Rear Seat......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......RAIN SENSING WIPERS......Heated Mirrors......Economical 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine......BIG 19 INCH MACHINED ALLOY RIMS w/ BF Goodrich Tires!!
This All-Wheel Drive Escape Titanium comes with Two sets of Remote Start Keys and Fobs, and balance of FACTORY FORD WARRANTY!! Now sale priced at just $36,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2022 Ford Escape