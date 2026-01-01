$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE **New Arrival**
2022 Ford Escape
SE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), DARK EARTH GREY, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), ATLAS BLUE METALLIC, Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, and Trailer Wiring Harness. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411