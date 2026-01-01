Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2022 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), DARK EARTH GREY, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), ATLAS BLUE METALLIC, Wheels: 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, and Trailer Wiring Harness. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2022 Ford Escape

55,261 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

SE **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14407167

2022 Ford Escape

SE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
55,261KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUA76933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), DARK EARTH GREY, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), ATLAS BLUE METALLIC, Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, and Trailer Wiring Harness. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Equipment Group 200A
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
DARK EARTH GREY HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Escape SE **New Arrival** 55,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** 76,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select **New Arrival** 15,572 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2022 Ford Escape