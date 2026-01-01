$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve **New Arrival**
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Nautilus has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), EBONY, PREM LTHR-TRIMMED HEATED/VENTILATED CAPTAIN SEATS -inc: micro perforation, 10-way power driver comfort seat, 8-way power passenger comfort seat, power lumbar and driver seat memory, ASHER GREY, 3.80 AXLE RATIO (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Bright Machined Alum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, and Valet Function. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
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Additional Features
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
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204-772-XXXX(click to show)
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204-772-2411