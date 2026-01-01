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Check out this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Nautilus has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), EBONY, PREM LTHR-TRIMMED HEATED/VENTILATED CAPTAIN SEATS -inc: micro perforation, 10-way power driver comfort seat, 8-way power passenger comfort seat, power lumbar and driver seat memory, ASHER GREY, 3.80 AXLE RATIO (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 Premium Painted Bright Machined Alum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, and Valet Function. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

76,895 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14407164

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
76,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K99NBL19361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Nautilus has the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), EBONY, PREM LTHR-TRIMMED HEATED/VENTILATED CAPTAIN SEATS -inc: micro perforation, 10-way power driver comfort seat, 8-way power passenger comfort seat, power lumbar and driver seat memory, ASHER GREY, 3.80 AXLE RATIO (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Bright Machined Alum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, and Valet Function. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Equipment Group 200A
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.80 AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription
ASHER GREY
EBONY PREM LTHR-TRIMMED HEATED/VENTILATED CAPTAIN SEATS -inc: micro perforation 10-way power driver comfort seat 8-way power passenger comfort seat power lumbar and driver seat memory
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2022 Lincoln Nautilus