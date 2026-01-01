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SLT Pro Grade Package ($2995) Power Sunroof | Navigation | BOSE Speaker System | Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Park Assist | Side Blind Zone Alert Tech Package ($995) HD Surround Vision | Front & Rear Park Assist | Head Up Display Cargo Package ($300) Cargo Shade | Vertical Cargo Net | Wheel Lock Package ($80) The 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 in bold Ebony Twilight Metallic is built for drivers who want capable AWD performance, a refined interior, and smart tech all in one well-equipped package. With under 50,000 km on the clock, this AT4 trim brings a level of kit above the standard Terrain that makes it genuinely hard to overlook. Key Features: - Full-Time All-Wheel Drive always-on traction for Manitoba roads year-round - Hands-Free Power Liftgate with logo projection a standout convenience feature unique to this trim - Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control independent temperature settings for driver and passenger - Heated Steering Wheel & Leather-Wrapped Wheel with audio controls - Black Power Heated Side Mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators - Tech Package & Infotainment Package II bringing enhanced connectivity and driver-assist technology - Teen Driver system with in-vehicle report card ideal for families with new drivers - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable and Remote Engine Start modern everyday conveniences Whether youre commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, this Terrain AT4 is equipped to handle it. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or explore your options at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. Book your test drive, start your purchase online, or reach out to our team with any questions were here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2022 GMC Terrain

49,225 KM

Details Description Features

$31,424

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 Tech Package | Low KM

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14129024

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 Tech Package | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$31,424

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,225KM
VIN 3GKALYEV9NL236000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,225 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT Pro Grade Package ($2995) Power Sunroof | Navigation | BOSE Speaker System | Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Park Assist | Side Blind Zone Alert

Tech Package ($995) HD Surround Vision | Front & Rear Park Assist | Head Up Display

Cargo Package ($300) Cargo Shade | Vertical Cargo Net |

Wheel Lock Package ($80)
The 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 in bold Ebony Twilight Metallic is built for drivers who want capable AWD performance, a refined interior, and smart tech all in one well-equipped package. With under 50,000 km on the clock, this AT4 trim brings a level of kit above the standard Terrain that makes it genuinely hard to overlook.

Key Features:
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive always-on traction for Manitoba roads year-round
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate with logo projection a standout convenience feature unique to this trim
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control independent temperature settings for driver and passenger
- Heated Steering Wheel & Leather-Wrapped Wheel with audio controls
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators
- Tech Package & Infotainment Package II bringing enhanced connectivity and driver-assist technology
- Teen Driver system with in-vehicle report card ideal for families with new drivers
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable and Remote Engine Start modern everyday conveniences

Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, this Terrain AT4 is equipped to handle it. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or explore your options at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. Book your test drive, start your purchase online, or reach out to our team with any questions we're here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Wheels
liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
hands-free with logo projection
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$31,424

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2022 GMC Terrain