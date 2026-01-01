$31,424+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4 Tech Package | Low KM
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4 Tech Package | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$31,424
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,225 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT Pro Grade Package ($2995) Power Sunroof | Navigation | BOSE Speaker System | Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Park Assist | Side Blind Zone Alert
Tech Package ($995) HD Surround Vision | Front & Rear Park Assist | Head Up Display
Cargo Package ($300) Cargo Shade | Vertical Cargo Net |
Wheel Lock Package ($80)
The 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 in bold Ebony Twilight Metallic is built for drivers who want capable AWD performance, a refined interior, and smart tech all in one well-equipped package. With under 50,000 km on the clock, this AT4 trim brings a level of kit above the standard Terrain that makes it genuinely hard to overlook.
Key Features:
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive always-on traction for Manitoba roads year-round
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate with logo projection a standout convenience feature unique to this trim
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control independent temperature settings for driver and passenger
- Heated Steering Wheel & Leather-Wrapped Wheel with audio controls
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors with auto-dimming, power folding, and turn signal indicators
- Tech Package & Infotainment Package II bringing enhanced connectivity and driver-assist technology
- Teen Driver system with in-vehicle report card ideal for families with new drivers
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable and Remote Engine Start modern everyday conveniences
Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, this Terrain AT4 is equipped to handle it. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or explore your options at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. Book your test drive, start your purchase online, or reach out to our team with any questions we're here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Comfort
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811