$32,432+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring Experience Buick Package
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring Experience Buick Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$32,432
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 14,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience Buick Package ($1895) Power Moonroof | Black Wheels
Advanced Technology Package ($1295) Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | Wireless Charging |
With only 14,420 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring in Summit White offers a rare opportunity to get into a nearly-new AWD compact SUV at a used price. Packed with thoughtful technology and safety features, it's built for drivers who want a refined, confident ride for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
- Low mileage: only 14,420 km practically new without the new price tag
- All-Wheel Drive with Driver Mode Selector for year-round confidence in Manitoba conditions
- Power Liftgate for hands-free convenience when your arms are full
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for added peace of mind in traffic
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for multi-driver households
- Push-button keyless start and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless daily driving
- Deep-tinted glass and heated power-adjustable mirrors for comfort and privacy
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable, keeping passengers connected on every trip
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll get back to you promptly.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
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204-837-5811