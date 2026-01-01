2024 Buick Encore GX

Rear

Steering

Sliding

Stabilitrak

liftgate

Visors

body-colour

MIRRORS

brakes

steering column

Door Locks

SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

manual-folding

Seat

Adjustable

4-wheel disc

Electric

Tire

tilt and telescopic

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Wipers

outside heated power-adjustable

rear child security

deep-tinted

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

rear-window

Push Button

covered

Headlamp control

automatic on and off

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

located under cargo floor

front intermittent with pulse washers

variable effort

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions

signature LED

rear 40/60 split-bench

folding (60 percent on passenger side)

compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)