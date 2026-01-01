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Experience Buick Package ($1895) Power Moonroof | Black Wheels Advanced Technology Package ($1295) Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | Wireless Charging | With only 14,420 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring in Summit White offers a rare opportunity to get into a nearly-new AWD compact SUV at a used price. Packed with thoughtful technology and safety features, its built for drivers who want a refined, confident ride for daily commutes or weekend getaways. - Low mileage: only 14,420 km practically new without the new price tag - All-Wheel Drive with Driver Mode Selector for year-round confidence in Manitoba conditions - Power Liftgate for hands-free convenience when your arms are full - Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for added peace of mind in traffic - Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for multi-driver households - Push-button keyless start and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless daily driving - Deep-tinted glass and heated power-adjustable mirrors for comfort and privacy - Wi-Fi Hotspot capable, keeping passengers connected on every trip Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and well get back to you promptly. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Buick Encore GX

14,420 KM

Details Description Features

$32,432

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring Experience Buick Package

Watch This Vehicle
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2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring Experience Buick Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$32,432

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
14,420KM
VIN KL4AMESL2RB175696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Buick Package ($1895) Power Moonroof | Black Wheels

Advanced Technology Package ($1295) Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | Wireless Charging |
With only 14,420 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring in Summit White offers a rare opportunity to get into a nearly-new AWD compact SUV at a used price. Packed with thoughtful technology and safety features, it's built for drivers who want a refined, confident ride for daily commutes or weekend getaways.

- Low mileage: only 14,420 km practically new without the new price tag
- All-Wheel Drive with Driver Mode Selector for year-round confidence in Manitoba conditions
- Power Liftgate for hands-free convenience when your arms are full
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for added peace of mind in traffic
- Teen Driver technology configurable safety settings and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for multi-driver households
- Push-button keyless start and a smooth automatic transmission for effortless daily driving
- Deep-tinted glass and heated power-adjustable mirrors for comfort and privacy
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capable, keeping passengers connected on every trip

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll get back to you promptly.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Stability control system
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Passenger sensing system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector

Interior

Keyless Start

Security

Cargo security cover

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Sliding
Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
deep-tinted
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
Push Button
covered
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
located under cargo floor
front intermittent with pulse washers
variable effort
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
stowable under rear cargo load floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$32,432

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Buick Encore GX