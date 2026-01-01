$25,636+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX | Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX |
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX | Local Lease Return | Clean CARFAX |
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$25,636
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F7P5ED
- Mileage 45,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Honda West
Birchwood Honda West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-888-2277