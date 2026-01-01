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Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2023 Honda HR-V

38,888 KM

Details Description Features

$26,123

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda HR-V

LX | Local Lease Return | FWD |

Watch This Vehicle
14419005

2023 Honda HR-V

LX | Local Lease Return | FWD |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

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$26,123

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,888KM
VIN 3CZRZ1H33PM100743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7PJT7
  • Mileage 38,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 215/60R17 96H All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$26,123

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2023 Honda HR-V