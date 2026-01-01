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5 Years Tire & Rim Included! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2025 Honda Civic

23,258 KM

Details Description Features

$34,597

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport | Local Lease Return |

Watch This Vehicle
14419002

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport | Local Lease Return |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

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$34,597

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
23,258KM
VIN 2HGFE4F85SH008899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7PRVW
  • Mileage 23,258 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Years Tire & Rim Included!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.06 kWh Capacity

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/40R18 91W All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$34,597

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2025 Honda Civic