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Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

49,342 KM

Details Description Features

$38,348

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

P250 S Pano Roof | Apple Car Play | AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14513775

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

P250 S Pano Roof | Apple Car Play | AWD

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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Contact Seller

$38,348

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,342KM
VIN SADCJ2EXXNA693953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7PP4F
  • Mileage 49,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Apple CarPlay -inc: Subject to availability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$38,348

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Jaguar F-PACE