$38,348+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jaguar F-PACE
P250 S Pano Roof | Apple Car Play | AWD
2022 Jaguar F-PACE
P250 S Pano Roof | Apple Car Play | AWD
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$38,348
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7PP4F
- Mileage 49,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030