2022 Kia Sorento

12,640 KM

Details Description Features

$47,895

+ tax & licensing
$47,895

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

EX Heated Seats | Carplay | No Accidents

2022 Kia Sorento

EX Heated Seats | Carplay | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$47,895

+ taxes & licensing

12,640KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9556555
  Stock #: F4WVDD
  VIN: 5XYRHDLF9NG089799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacial White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, No Reported Accidents!
Great Condition!
Low Kilometers!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- Heated & Power Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seating
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Drive Mode Select
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Smart Power Liftgate
- 20 Inch Machined-Finish Rims

Safety Features

- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Collision
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Parking Sensors

and much more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
3.316 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Wet-Type DCT -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes) and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG)
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 255/45R20
Wheels: 20" A-Type Black Painted Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Simulated woodgrain trim
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

