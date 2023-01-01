$47,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
2022 Kia Sorento
EX Heated Seats | Carplay | No Accidents
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$47,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9556555
- Stock #: F4WVDD
- VIN: 5XYRHDLF9NG089799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacial White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, No Reported Accidents!
Great Condition!
Low Kilometers!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features
- Heated & Power Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seating
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Drive Mode Select
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Smart Power Liftgate
- 20 Inch Machined-Finish Rims
Safety Features
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Collision
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Parking Sensors
and much more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.