2022 Kia Sorento EX Heated Seats | Carplay | No Accidents

Listing ID: 9556555

9556555 Stock #: F4WVDD

F4WVDD VIN: 5XYRHDLF9NG089799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacial White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 12,640 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 67 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs) 3.316 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Wet-Type DCT -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes) and paddle shifters Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG) Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and power passenger seat Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 255/45R20 Wheels: 20" A-Type Black Painted Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and UVO2 External Memory Control Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

