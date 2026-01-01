$17,783+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
2022 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$17,783
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 178,109 KM
Vehicle Description
With over 178,000 km of proven reliability under its belt, this 2022 Kia Sportage EX S in Snow White Pearl is a well-equipped AWD SUV that still brings serious features to the table including a panoramic sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and a robust suite of safety technology that makes every drive more confident.
Key Features:
- AWD with 6-Speed Automatic Sportmatic transmission and selectable drive modes
- Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade
- 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar support and heated front bucket seats
- 18" Black Alloy wheels with P225/55R18 tires
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Front Collision Mitigation system for added peace of mind
- Body-coloured power folding heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
- Heated front wiper park and heated rear window defroster built for Manitoba winters
At 4 years old with high mileage, this Sportage is priced to reflect its use while still delivering the features and AWD capability that make it a practical choice for drivers who want reliability without overpaying.
Ready to take the next step? Contact us at Birchwood Ford with any questions, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at www.birchwoodford.ca we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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