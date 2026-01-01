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With over 178,000 km of proven reliability under its belt, this 2022 Kia Sportage EX S in Snow White Pearl is a well-equipped AWD SUV that still brings serious features to the table including a panoramic sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and a robust suite of safety technology that makes every drive more confident. Key Features: - AWD with 6-Speed Automatic Sportmatic transmission and selectable drive modes - Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade - 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar support and heated front bucket seats - 18 Black Alloy wheels with P225/55R18 tires - Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) - Front Collision Mitigation system for added peace of mind - Body-coloured power folding heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators - Heated front wiper park and heated rear window defroster built for Manitoba winters At 4 years old with high mileage, this Sportage is priced to reflect its use while still delivering the features and AWD capability that make it a practical choice for drivers who want reliability without overpaying. Ready to take the next step? Contact us at Birchwood Ford with any questions, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at www.birchwoodford.ca were here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Kia Sportage

178,109 KM

Details Description Features

$17,783

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
14082033

2022 Kia Sportage

EX S AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14082033
  2. 14082033
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,783

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,109KM
VIN KNDPNCAC9N7985228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,109 KM

Vehicle Description

With over 178,000 km of proven reliability under its belt, this 2022 Kia Sportage EX S in Snow White Pearl is a well-equipped AWD SUV that still brings serious features to the table including a panoramic sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and a robust suite of safety technology that makes every drive more confident.

Key Features:
- AWD with 6-Speed Automatic Sportmatic transmission and selectable drive modes
- Panoramic sliding/tilting glass sunroof with power sunshade
- 10-way power driver seat with 2-way power lumbar support and heated front bucket seats
- 18" Black Alloy wheels with P225/55R18 tires
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Front Collision Mitigation system for added peace of mind
- Body-coloured power folding heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
- Heated front wiper park and heated rear window defroster built for Manitoba winters

At 4 years old with high mileage, this Sportage is priced to reflect its use while still delivering the features and AWD capability that make it a practical choice for drivers who want reliability without overpaying.

Ready to take the next step? Contact us at Birchwood Ford with any questions, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at www.birchwoodford.ca we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat and 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$17,783

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Kia Sportage