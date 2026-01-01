$28,931+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
Active AWD | Heated Steering | Accident Free | Previous Lease
2024 Ford Escape
Active AWD | Heated Steering | Accident Free | Previous Lease
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$28,931
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vapour Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile, fuel-efficient SUV that handles Manitoba's roads with confidence? This 2024 Ford Escape Active AWD checks all the right boxes accident-free, previously leased and well-maintained, with a peppy 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive capability that's ready for whatever the season brings.
Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history peace of mind from day one
- AWD with Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system for year-round traction
- Efficient fuel economy: 9.2L/100km city / 7.4L/100km highway
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning customize comfort for driver and passenger
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for confident lane changes
- 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels with a sharp Active trim look
- Driver Monitoring Alert system for added awareness on longer drives
With 57,000 km on the clock and no reported accidents, this Escape has plenty of life left and represents excellent value in today's used SUV market.
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford in person or explore your options at birchwoodford.ca. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. Have questions? Contact us anytime and we'd be happy to help.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-661-9555