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Looking for a versatile, fuel-efficient SUV that handles Manitobas roads with confidence? This 2024 Ford Escape Active AWD checks all the right boxes accident-free, previously leased and well-maintained, with a peppy 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive capability thats ready for whatever the season brings. Key Highlights: - Accident-free history peace of mind from day one - AWD with Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system for year-round traction - Efficient fuel economy: 9.2L/100km city / 7.4L/100km highway - Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning customize comfort for driver and passenger - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for confident lane changes - 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels with a sharp Active trim look - Driver Monitoring Alert system for added awareness on longer drives With 57,000 km on the clock and no reported accidents, this Escape has plenty of life left and represents excellent value in todays used SUV market. Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford in person or explore your options at birchwoodford.ca. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. Have questions? Contact us anytime and wed be happy to help. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford Escape

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,931

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Escape

Active AWD | Heated Steering | Accident Free | Previous Lease

Watch This Vehicle
14114791

2024 Ford Escape

Active AWD | Heated Steering | Accident Free | Previous Lease

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14114791
  2. 14114791
Contact Seller
Sale

$28,931

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN0RUA89173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vapour Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile, fuel-efficient SUV that handles Manitoba's roads with confidence? This 2024 Ford Escape Active AWD checks all the right boxes accident-free, previously leased and well-maintained, with a peppy 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive capability that's ready for whatever the season brings.

Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history peace of mind from day one
- AWD with Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive system for year-round traction
- Efficient fuel economy: 9.2L/100km city / 7.4L/100km highway
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning customize comfort for driver and passenger
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) for confident lane changes
- 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels with a sharp Active trim look
- Driver Monitoring Alert system for added awareness on longer drives

With 57,000 km on the clock and no reported accidents, this Escape has plenty of life left and represents excellent value in today's used SUV market.

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford in person or explore your options at birchwoodford.ca. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. Have questions? Contact us anytime and we'd be happy to help.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$28,931

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford Escape