$39,938+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | Leather | Previous Lease | Accident Free
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | Leather | Previous Lease | Accident Free
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$39,938
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony/Light Slate
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,466 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, family-ready SUV that checks all the practical boxes without compromise, this 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is worth a serious look. With just 37,466 km on the clock, automatic full-time four-wheel drive, and a strong 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, this Explorer is ready for whatever your schedule or the road throws at it.
- Only 37,466 km still well within its prime years with plenty of life ahead
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD confidence-inspiring traction year-round, no manual switching required
- Power Liftgate hands-free rear cargo access, ideal when your hands are full
- Comprehensive Safety Suite includes Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Back-Up Camera with Washer, and a full curtain airbag system covering all three rows
- MyKey System programmable driver profiles with speed limiting and volume control, great for households with young drivers
- Fuel Efficiency rated at 8.7 L/100 km highway, keeping running costs manageable for a 4WD SUV
- Auto High-Beam LED Headlamps adaptive lighting that responds to traffic without driver input
- Bluetooth Connectivity and Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel a comfortable, connected driving environment
Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help you find the right fit.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
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204-661-9555