Menu
Account
Sign In
If youre looking for a capable, family-ready SUV that checks all the practical boxes without compromise, this 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is worth a serious look. With just 37,466 km on the clock, automatic full-time four-wheel drive, and a strong 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, this Explorer is ready for whatever your schedule or the road throws at it. - Only 37,466 km still well within its prime years with plenty of life ahead - Automatic Full-Time 4WD confidence-inspiring traction year-round, no manual switching required - Power Liftgate hands-free rear cargo access, ideal when your hands are full - Comprehensive Safety Suite includes Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Back-Up Camera with Washer, and a full curtain airbag system covering all three rows - MyKey System programmable driver profiles with speed limiting and volume control, great for households with young drivers - Fuel Efficiency rated at 8.7 L/100 km highway, keeping running costs manageable for a 4WD SUV - Auto High-Beam LED Headlamps adaptive lighting that responds to traffic without driver input - Bluetooth Connectivity and Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel a comfortable, connected driving environment Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help you find the right fit. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Explorer

37,466 KM

Details Description Features

$39,938

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | Leather | Previous Lease | Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle
14114788

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | Leather | Previous Lease | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14114788
  2. 14114788
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,938

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
37,466KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH5PGC09152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Light Slate
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,466 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, family-ready SUV that checks all the practical boxes without compromise, this 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is worth a serious look. With just 37,466 km on the clock, automatic full-time four-wheel drive, and a strong 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, this Explorer is ready for whatever your schedule or the road throws at it.

- Only 37,466 km still well within its prime years with plenty of life ahead
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD confidence-inspiring traction year-round, no manual switching required
- Power Liftgate hands-free rear cargo access, ideal when your hands are full
- Comprehensive Safety Suite includes Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Back-Up Camera with Washer, and a full curtain airbag system covering all three rows
- MyKey System programmable driver profiles with speed limiting and volume control, great for households with young drivers
- Fuel Efficiency rated at 8.7 L/100 km highway, keeping running costs manageable for a 4WD SUV
- Auto High-Beam LED Headlamps adaptive lighting that responds to traffic without driver input
- Bluetooth Connectivity and Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel a comfortable, connected driving environment

Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help you find the right fit.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2024 Ford Escape Active AWD | Heated Steering | Accident Free | Previous Lease for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford Escape Active AWD | Heated Steering | Accident Free | Previous Lease 57,000 KM $28,931 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | Leather | Previous Lease | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | Leather | Previous Lease | Accident Free 37,466 KM $39,938 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD | Leather | Panoramic Moonroof | Low Kilometers ! 101,499 KM $19,889 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,938

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Explorer