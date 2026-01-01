$36,996+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester
2.5i Premier No Accidents | Moonroof
2022 Subaru Forester
2.5i Premier No Accidents | Moonroof
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$36,996
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7JA37
- Mileage 42,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Subarus seem to be very popular and sell quickly when we get them which is rare. Clean CARFAX, great options including hitch with flat 4 wiring
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped family SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine all-weather confidence, this 2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier is hard to beat. With a clean accident-free history, a premium interior, and a long list of driver-assist and comfort features, this Forester Premier is ready to take on whatever your lifestyle demands.
- No accidents on record clean history you can count on
- Full-Time AWD with Subaru's proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system for year-round traction
- Power Moonroof for natural light and open-air driving when the weather cooperates
- EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control for reduced fatigue on highway drives
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated seats to keep everyone comfortable in Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Detection (SRVD) and Lane Centring Assist for added confidence in traffic
- Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi connectivity, and proximity keyless entry with push-button start
- Power liftgate and hitch with wiring practical for weekend adventures and hauling gear
- 42,266 km at arrival still well within its prime years of ownership
We'd love to help you get behind the wheel of this Forester. Visit us at Jaguar Winnipeg, reach out through our website at www.winnipegjaguar.com, or give us a call to book a test drive or ask any questions. You can also reserve this vehicle or begin your purchase online however you prefer to shop, we're here to make it easy.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake, may not represent the actual vehicle.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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204-452-8030