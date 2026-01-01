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Subarus seem to be very popular and sell quickly when we get them which is rare. Clean CARFAX, great options including hitch with flat 4 wiring If youre looking for a capable, well-equipped family SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine all-weather confidence, this 2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier is hard to beat. With a clean accident-free history, a premium interior, and a long list of driver-assist and comfort features, this Forester Premier is ready to take on whatever your lifestyle demands. - No accidents on record clean history you can count on - Full-Time AWD with Subarus proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system for year-round traction - Power Moonroof for natural light and open-air driving when the weather cooperates - EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control for reduced fatigue on highway drives - Heated leather steering wheel and heated seats to keep everyone comfortable in Manitoba winters - Blind Spot Detection (SRVD) and Lane Centring Assist for added confidence in traffic - Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi connectivity, and proximity keyless entry with push-button start - Power liftgate and hitch with wiring practical for weekend adventures and hauling gear - 42,266 km at arrival still well within its prime years of ownership Wed love to help you get behind the wheel of this Forester. Visit us at Jaguar Winnipeg, reach out through our website at www.winnipegjaguar.com, or give us a call to book a test drive or ask any questions. You can also reserve this vehicle or begin your purchase online however you prefer to shop, were here to make it easy. Shown with stock photos while we complete intake, may not represent the actual vehicle. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2022 Subaru Forester

42,266 KM

Details Description Features

$36,996

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premier No Accidents | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
14186876

2022 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premier No Accidents | Moonroof

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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Contact Seller

$36,996

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,266KM
VIN JF2SKERC0NH451114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7JA37
  • Mileage 42,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Subarus seem to be very popular and sell quickly when we get them which is rare. Clean CARFAX, great options including hitch with flat 4 wiring
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped family SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine all-weather confidence, this 2022 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier is hard to beat. With a clean accident-free history, a premium interior, and a long list of driver-assist and comfort features, this Forester Premier is ready to take on whatever your lifestyle demands.

- No accidents on record clean history you can count on
- Full-Time AWD with Subaru's proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system for year-round traction
- Power Moonroof for natural light and open-air driving when the weather cooperates
- EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control for reduced fatigue on highway drives
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated seats to keep everyone comfortable in Manitoba winters
- Blind Spot Detection (SRVD) and Lane Centring Assist for added confidence in traffic
- Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi connectivity, and proximity keyless entry with push-button start
- Power liftgate and hitch with wiring practical for weekend adventures and hauling gear
- 42,266 km at arrival still well within its prime years of ownership

We'd love to help you get behind the wheel of this Forester. Visit us at Jaguar Winnipeg, reach out through our website at www.winnipegjaguar.com, or give us a call to book a test drive or ask any questions. You can also reserve this vehicle or begin your purchase online however you prefer to shop, we're here to make it easy.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake, may not represent the actual vehicle.

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Leather Steering Wheel
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Centring Assist

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

null
STARLINK boundary/curfew/speed alert (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-8030

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$36,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Subaru Forester