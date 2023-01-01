Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Toyota Corolla

87,264 KM

$27,938

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof | Apple Carplay

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE Sunroof | Apple Carplay

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$27,938

+ taxes & licensing

87,264KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE6NP279780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
4.76 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$27,938

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2022 Toyota Corolla