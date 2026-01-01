$25,872+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Tech pack | Heated Steering | Local Trade
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Tech pack | Heated Steering | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$25,872
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Red Metallic Premium Colourant
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 31,021 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line strikes the right balance between sporty styling and practical everyday capability. With its fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, sport-tuned exterior cues, and a strong suite of safety technology, this is a compact SUV built for drivers who want more than just basic transportation without overcomplicating things.
- ST-Line trim adds 18" Rock Metallic painted aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler for a more aggressive, athletic look compared to base Escape trims
- Fuel-efficient FWD powertrain with highway economy of 6.9 L/100 km practical for both city commutes and longer drives
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation Front & Rear, and Driver Monitoring Alert provide a comprehensive active safety net
- Dual-zone automatic climate control keeps both driver and passenger comfortable year-round
- 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar and recline for a more customized, fatigue-free driving position
- Power liftgate makes loading cargo effortless a standout convenience feature for busy schedules
- Autolamp LED auto high-beam headlights with automatic high-beam activation for improved nighttime visibility
- At just over 31,000 km, this 2023 model still has plenty of life ahead with modern tech already built in
Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase, book a test drive, or simply reach out with any questions we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-661-9555