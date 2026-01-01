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The 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line strikes the right balance between sporty styling and practical everyday capability. With its fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, sport-tuned exterior cues, and a strong suite of safety technology, this is a compact SUV built for drivers who want more than just basic transportation without overcomplicating things. - ST-Line trim adds 18 Rock Metallic painted aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler for a more aggressive, athletic look compared to base Escape trims - Fuel-efficient FWD powertrain with highway economy of 6.9 L/100 km practical for both city commutes and longer drives - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation Front & Rear, and Driver Monitoring Alert provide a comprehensive active safety net - Dual-zone automatic climate control keeps both driver and passenger comfortable year-round - 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar and recline for a more customized, fatigue-free driving position - Power liftgate makes loading cargo effortless a standout convenience feature for busy schedules - Autolamp LED auto high-beam headlights with automatic high-beam activation for improved nighttime visibility - At just over 31,000 km, this 2023 model still has plenty of life ahead with modern tech already built in Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase, book a test drive, or simply reach out with any questions were here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Escape

31,021 KM

Details Description Features

$25,872

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Tech pack | Heated Steering | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
14508054

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Tech pack | Heated Steering | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14508054
  2. 14508054
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,872

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,021KM
VIN 1FMCU0MN3PUA83803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnabar Red Metallic Premium Colourant
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,021 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line strikes the right balance between sporty styling and practical everyday capability. With its fuel-efficient 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, sport-tuned exterior cues, and a strong suite of safety technology, this is a compact SUV built for drivers who want more than just basic transportation without overcomplicating things.

- ST-Line trim adds 18" Rock Metallic painted aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler for a more aggressive, athletic look compared to base Escape trims
- Fuel-efficient FWD powertrain with highway economy of 6.9 L/100 km practical for both city commutes and longer drives
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Collision Mitigation Front & Rear, and Driver Monitoring Alert provide a comprehensive active safety net
- Dual-zone automatic climate control keeps both driver and passenger comfortable year-round
- 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar and recline for a more customized, fatigue-free driving position
- Power liftgate makes loading cargo effortless a standout convenience feature for busy schedules
- Autolamp LED auto high-beam headlights with automatic high-beam activation for improved nighttime visibility
- At just over 31,000 km, this 2023 model still has plenty of life ahead with modern tech already built in

Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodford.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase, book a test drive, or simply reach out with any questions we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wing Spoiler
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/60R18 A/S BSW -inc: mini spare
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Rock Metallic Painted Aluminum

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
up/down
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft
power lumbar and power recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$25,872

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Escape