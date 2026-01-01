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If youre looking for a capable, efficient, and well-equipped family SUV, this 2020 Ford Explorer Limited checks every box. With a hybrid powertrain, full-time 4WD, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technology, it offers a rare combination of practicality and performance all with low kilometers and a clean history. - Hybrid 3.3L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD strong performance with improved fuel efficiency (10.1L/100km city / 9.0L/100km highway) - Accident-free with only 53,660 km still well within its prime years - Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control and Stop-and-Go capability for confident highway driving - Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot - 360° Aerial View Camera System plus front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering - Heated leather steering wheel, power tilt/telescoping column, and premium interior trims for a refined cabin experience - 6-passenger seating, power liftgate with proximity access, and deep-tinted glass for practical family use - Iconic Silver Metallic exterior with Ebony interior a sharp, understated look Interested in making this Explorer yours? You can reserve it online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodford.ca, or reach out to our team at Birchwood Ford to book a test drive. Were here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable however you prefer to connect. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford Explorer

53,660 KM

Details Description Features

$34,817

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Hybrid | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14508048.825580093?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31896

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Hybrid | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14508048.825580093?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31896
  2. 14508048
Contact Seller
Sale

$34,817

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
53,660KM
VIN 1FM5K8FW6LGC65927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,660 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, efficient, and well-equipped family SUV, this 2020 Ford Explorer Limited checks every box. With a hybrid powertrain, full-time 4WD, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technology, it offers a rare combination of practicality and performance all with low kilometers and a clean history.

- Hybrid 3.3L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD strong performance with improved fuel efficiency (10.1L/100km city / 9.0L/100km highway)
- Accident-free with only 53,660 km still well within its prime years
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control and Stop-and-Go capability for confident highway driving
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- 360° Aerial View Camera System plus front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Heated leather steering wheel, power tilt/telescoping column, and premium interior trims for a refined cabin experience
- 6-passenger seating, power liftgate with proximity access, and deep-tinted glass for practical family use
- Iconic Silver Metallic exterior with Ebony interior a sharp, understated look

Interested in making this Explorer yours? You can reserve it online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodford.ca, or reach out to our team at Birchwood Ford to book a test drive. We're here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable however you prefer to connect.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$34,817

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford Explorer