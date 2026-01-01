$34,817+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD | Hybrid | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD | Hybrid | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$34,817
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 53,660 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, efficient, and well-equipped family SUV, this 2020 Ford Explorer Limited checks every box. With a hybrid powertrain, full-time 4WD, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technology, it offers a rare combination of practicality and performance all with low kilometers and a clean history.
- Hybrid 3.3L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD strong performance with improved fuel efficiency (10.1L/100km city / 9.0L/100km highway)
- Accident-free with only 53,660 km still well within its prime years
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ with Adaptive Cruise Control and Stop-and-Go capability for confident highway driving
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- 360° Aerial View Camera System plus front and rear parking sensors for easy maneuvering
- Heated leather steering wheel, power tilt/telescoping column, and premium interior trims for a refined cabin experience
- 6-passenger seating, power liftgate with proximity access, and deep-tinted glass for practical family use
- Iconic Silver Metallic exterior with Ebony interior a sharp, understated look
Interested in making this Explorer yours? You can reserve it online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodford.ca, or reach out to our team at Birchwood Ford to book a test drive. We're here to make the process straightforward and enjoyable however you prefer to connect.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555