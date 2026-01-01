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If youre looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton truck thats ready to work and play right out of the gate, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT in Oxford White is worth a serious look. With just 29,780 km on the clock, no reported accidents, and the proven 3.5L V6 paired with a 4WD drivetrain, this truck is built for drivers who demand reliability and versatility in equal measure. Key Highlights: - Only 29,780 km still well within its prime working life - No reported accidents clean history you can count on - 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and automatic transmission serious capability on and off the road - Crew Cab with seating for 6 room for the whole crew or job-site team - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot stay connected wherever the work takes you - Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls comfortable on long highway hauls - Comprehensive airbag system including Safety Canopy curtain airbags (1st & 2nd row) built-in protection all around - MyKey System with programmable settings useful for fleet managers or families sharing the vehicle - Equipment Group 300A Standard Package a solid foundation of features straight from Ford Birchwood Ford makes it easy to take the next step. Browse the full details on our website at birchwoodford.ca, contact us with any questions, or book a test drive appointment at your convenience. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free from start to finish. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford F-150

29,780 KM

Details Description Features

$45,821

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Supercrew | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 6 1/2 Foot Box

Watch This Vehicle
14099656

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Supercrew | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 6 1/2 Foot Box

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14099656
  2. 14099656
Contact Seller
Sale

$45,821

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,780KM
VIN 1FTFW1E85PKE02043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,780 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton truck that's ready to work and play right out of the gate, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT in Oxford White is worth a serious look. With just 29,780 km on the clock, no reported accidents, and the proven 3.5L V6 paired with a 4WD drivetrain, this truck is built for drivers who demand reliability and versatility in equal measure.

Key Highlights:
- Only 29,780 km still well within its prime working life
- No reported accidents clean history you can count on
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and automatic transmission serious capability on and off the road
- Crew Cab with seating for 6 room for the whole crew or job-site team
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot stay connected wherever the work takes you
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls comfortable on long highway hauls
- Comprehensive airbag system including Safety Canopy curtain airbags (1st & 2nd row) built-in protection all around
- MyKey System with programmable settings useful for fleet managers or families sharing the vehicle
- Equipment Group 300A Standard Package a solid foundation of features straight from Ford

Birchwood Ford makes it easy to take the next step. Browse the full details on our website at birchwoodford.ca, contact us with any questions, or book a test drive appointment at your convenience. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free from start to finish.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

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MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$45,821

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford F-150