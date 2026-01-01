$45,821+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Supercrew | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 6 1/2 Foot Box
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Supercrew | 3.5 Liter EcoBoost | 6 1/2 Foot Box
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$45,821
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,780 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton truck that's ready to work and play right out of the gate, this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT in Oxford White is worth a serious look. With just 29,780 km on the clock, no reported accidents, and the proven 3.5L V6 paired with a 4WD drivetrain, this truck is built for drivers who demand reliability and versatility in equal measure.
Key Highlights:
- Only 29,780 km still well within its prime working life
- No reported accidents clean history you can count on
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD and automatic transmission serious capability on and off the road
- Crew Cab with seating for 6 room for the whole crew or job-site team
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot stay connected wherever the work takes you
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls comfortable on long highway hauls
- Comprehensive airbag system including Safety Canopy curtain airbags (1st & 2nd row) built-in protection all around
- MyKey System with programmable settings useful for fleet managers or families sharing the vehicle
- Equipment Group 300A Standard Package a solid foundation of features straight from Ford
Birchwood Ford makes it easy to take the next step. Browse the full details on our website at birchwoodford.ca, contact us with any questions, or book a test drive appointment at your convenience. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free from start to finish.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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204-661-9555