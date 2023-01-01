Menu
2023 Nissan Kicks

298 KM

Details

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

S FWD

Location

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

  Listing ID: 10133529
  • Stock #: 6303
  • VIN: 3n1cp5bv9pl535245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

