$35,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre
204-837-8372
2023 Nissan Kicks
2023 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
298KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10133529
- Stock #: 6303
- VIN: 3n1cp5bv9pl535245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6303
- Mileage 298 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7