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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2023 Toyota Corolla

59,821 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14228757

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 14228757
  2. 14228757
  3. 14228757
  4. 14228757
Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,821KM
VIN JTDBDMHE0P3007091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Emergency Sos Capability

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

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204-889-3700

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$29,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2023 Toyota Corolla