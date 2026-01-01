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Convenience Package II ($1695) Bose Sound System | Hitch View | Rear Power Sliding Window Z71 Off Road Package ($885) Off Road Suspension | Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust System | Power Sunroof ($1325) Leather Package with Up Level ($1255) Assist Steps ($1015) This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition is a one-owner, low-kilometre truck that checks every box for the driver who demands capability and comfort in equal measure. Equipped with the 5.3L V8, Z71 Off-Road Package, and Leather Package, this Slate Grey Metallic Crew Cab is built for work, the trail, and everything in between all with under 51,000 km on the clock and a clean accident history. - Z71 Off-Road Package with auto-locking rear differential and 4WD for confident performance on any terrain - 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission proven power with real towing capability - Leather Package interior for a refined, comfortable ride on long hauls or daily commutes - Convenience Package II adding practical everyday features to complement the trucks core strengths - Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for a purposeful, polished exterior look - StabiliTrak stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for added confidence when towing - Full airbag suite including head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact airbags for comprehensive occupant protection - Teen Driver technology and built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability rounding out a well-equipped, family-friendly package Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Silverado online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact our team to book a test drive. Whether you come in person or prefer to handle things from home, well make the process straightforward and worth your time. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,500 KM

Details Description Features

$57,257

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14129021

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$57,257

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
50,500KM
VIN 2GCUDEED2R1205240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate grey metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Convenience Package II ($1695) Bose Sound System | Hitch View | Rear Power Sliding Window

Z71 Off Road Package ($885) Off Road Suspension | Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust System |

Power Sunroof ($1325)

Leather Package with Up Level ($1255)

Assist Steps ($1015)
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition is a one-owner, low-kilometre truck that checks every box for the driver who demands capability and comfort in equal measure. Equipped with the 5.3L V8, Z71 Off-Road Package, and Leather Package, this Slate Grey Metallic Crew Cab is built for work, the trail, and everything in between all with under 51,000 km on the clock and a clean accident history.

- Z71 Off-Road Package with auto-locking rear differential and 4WD for confident performance on any terrain
- 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission proven power with real towing capability
- Leather Package interior for a refined, comfortable ride on long hauls or daily commutes
- Convenience Package II adding practical everyday features to complement the truck's core strengths
- Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for a purposeful, polished exterior look
- StabiliTrak stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for added confidence when towing
- Full airbag suite including head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact airbags for comprehensive occupant protection
- Teen Driver technology and built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability rounding out a well-equipped, family-friendly package

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Silverado online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact our team to book a test drive. Whether you come in person or prefer to handle things from home, we'll make the process straightforward and worth your time.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$57,257

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500