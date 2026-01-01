$57,257+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$57,257
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate grey metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 50,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Convenience Package II ($1695) Bose Sound System | Hitch View | Rear Power Sliding Window
Z71 Off Road Package ($885) Off Road Suspension | Skid Plates | Dual Exhaust System |
Power Sunroof ($1325)
Leather Package with Up Level ($1255)
Assist Steps ($1015)
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition is a one-owner, low-kilometre truck that checks every box for the driver who demands capability and comfort in equal measure. Equipped with the 5.3L V8, Z71 Off-Road Package, and Leather Package, this Slate Grey Metallic Crew Cab is built for work, the trail, and everything in between all with under 51,000 km on the clock and a clean accident history.
- Z71 Off-Road Package with auto-locking rear differential and 4WD for confident performance on any terrain
- 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission proven power with real towing capability
- Leather Package interior for a refined, comfortable ride on long hauls or daily commutes
- Convenience Package II adding practical everyday features to complement the truck's core strengths
- Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for a purposeful, polished exterior look
- StabiliTrak stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for added confidence when towing
- Full airbag suite including head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact airbags for comprehensive occupant protection
- Teen Driver technology and built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability rounding out a well-equipped, family-friendly package
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Silverado online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact our team to book a test drive. Whether you come in person or prefer to handle things from home, we'll make the process straightforward and worth your time.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811