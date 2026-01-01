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If your work demands a van that can handle serious loads without compromising capability, this 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 delivers exactly that. With all-wheel drive, a high roof configuration, and a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, this is a purpose-built work tool thats ready to go from day one with only 20,631 km on the clock. Key Features - AWD (All-Wheel Drive) ideal for year-round Manitoba conditions and job sites off the beaten path - High Roof configuration maximizing interior stand-up space for tradespeople, equipment, or cargo shelving - 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission proven power for heavy hauling - 9,070 lb GVWR rating T-250 rated for serious commercial payloads - Back-Up Camera essential for navigating tight job sites and loading docks - Lane Departure Warning driver assistance for long highway hauls - Hill Hold Control & Electric Parking Brake added confidence on uneven terrain - Sliding rear passenger side door practical access for loading and unloading cargo At Birchwood Ford, we make it straightforward to get the right work vehicle into your hands. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, our team is here to help. Reserve this Transit online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us to book an appointment well work around your schedule. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2024 Ford Transit

20,631 KM

Details Description Features

$54,744

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" AWD | Extended Length | Highroof

Watch This Vehicle
14438284.823153696?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31896

2024 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" AWD | Extended Length | Highroof

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14438284.823153696?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=31896
  2. 14438284
Contact Seller
Sale

$54,744

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,631KM
VIN 1FTBR3U8XRKA28373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Palazzo Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # F7P1CN
  • Mileage 20,631 KM

Vehicle Description

If your work demands a van that can handle serious loads without compromising capability, this 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 delivers exactly that. With all-wheel drive, a high roof configuration, and a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, this is a purpose-built work tool that's ready to go from day one with only 20,631 km on the clock.

Key Features
- AWD (All-Wheel Drive) ideal for year-round Manitoba conditions and job sites off the beaten path
- High Roof configuration maximizing interior stand-up space for tradespeople, equipment, or cargo shelving
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission proven power for heavy hauling
- 9,070 lb GVWR rating T-250 rated for serious commercial payloads
- Back-Up Camera essential for navigating tight job sites and loading docks
- Lane Departure Warning driver assistance for long highway hauls
- Hill Hold Control & Electric Parking Brake added confidence on uneven terrain
- Sliding rear passenger side door practical access for loading and unloading cargo

At Birchwood Ford, we make it straightforward to get the right work vehicle into your hands. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, our team is here to help. Reserve this Transit online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us to book an appointment we'll work around your schedule.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW

Interior

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Driver Alert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane-Keeping System Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$54,744

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2024 Ford Transit