$54,744+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-250 148" AWD | Extended Length | Highroof
2024 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-250 148" AWD | Extended Length | Highroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$54,744
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dark Palazzo Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # F7P1CN
- Mileage 20,631 KM
Vehicle Description
If your work demands a van that can handle serious loads without compromising capability, this 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 delivers exactly that. With all-wheel drive, a high roof configuration, and a 3.5L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission, this is a purpose-built work tool that's ready to go from day one with only 20,631 km on the clock.
Key Features
- AWD (All-Wheel Drive) ideal for year-round Manitoba conditions and job sites off the beaten path
- High Roof configuration maximizing interior stand-up space for tradespeople, equipment, or cargo shelving
- 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with automatic transmission proven power for heavy hauling
- 9,070 lb GVWR rating T-250 rated for serious commercial payloads
- Back-Up Camera essential for navigating tight job sites and loading docks
- Lane Departure Warning driver assistance for long highway hauls
- Hill Hold Control & Electric Parking Brake added confidence on uneven terrain
- Sliding rear passenger side door practical access for loading and unloading cargo
At Birchwood Ford, we make it straightforward to get the right work vehicle into your hands. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, our team is here to help. Reserve this Transit online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us to book an appointment we'll work around your schedule.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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204-661-9555