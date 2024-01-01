$129,800+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 - 6.5in BDS Lift, 37-In Tires, 22-In Rims, Underglow
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 - 6.5in BDS Lift, 37-In Tires, 22-In Rims, Underglow
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$129,800
+ taxes & licensing
19,000KM
Used
VIN 1GT19PEY8RF161076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT9664C
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** MASSIVE LIFTED GMC 2500HD DURAMAX AT4 SHOW TRUCK!! *** 6.5 INCH BDS LIFT, 37 X 13.5 NITTO GRAPPLERS, SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER!! *** REDESIGNED INTERIOR, 13.4 IN SCREEN!! *** Now this is a truck. Showstopper Lifted Diesel 2500HD AT4 in Summit White with over $20,000.00 in aftermarket upgrades!! New redesigned interior for 2024, and it. is. stunning!! The nicest, most refined interior on any GMC truck we've ever seen. Power? How's 975 FT/LBS TORQUE. Comfort? Here, hop into heated/cooled leather seats. Want to stand out? This is the truck for you. From the lift, to the under glow, to the 6 train horns, this 3/4 Ton is anything but subtle. Be the king of the road in this absolute beast of a rig. Make the dream truck of many your reality. No expense spared, tons of quality aftermarket upgrades including a 6.5 INCH BDS LIFT KIT......22x10 FUEL RUNNER MACHINED ALLOY RIMS......37x13.5 NITTO RIDGE GRAPPLER TIRES......Colour-Changing LED ROCK & UNDERBODY LIGHTING......REV Hard Folding Tonneau Cover......6 Bed-Mounted AIR HORNS w/ Dual Compressors, Tank & Controls......MBRP Dual Chrome 5 Inch Exhaust Tips......Gorilla Spike Lug Nut Kit......Pro-Ryde Superblocks......Air Hawk 12-inch Angle Cut Mud Flaps!! This AT4 is absolutely loaded with factory options like a Beautiful 2-Tone Contrast-Stitched LEATHER INTERIOR......SUNROOF......HEADS-UP DISPLAY......13.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Apple CarPlay & Android Auto......REMOTE START......BOSE PREMIUM STEREO w/ Subwoofer......POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS......POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Memory Seats......REAR HEATED SEATS......Spray-In BEDLINER......Collision Avoidance......Offroad SKID PLATES......Integrated Amazon Alexa Assistant......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......360-VIEW CAMERA......Push-Button Ignition......Lane Departure Alert......Parking Assist Sensors......Sport Buckets & Console......LED Marker & Taillights......HID Headlights......Dark Tinted Windows......Sport Colour-Matched Bumpers......Tow Hooks......Blackout Badging......Split-Folding Tailgate......Electronic Parking Brake......Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD......Fully Boxed Frame......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors......Tow/Haul Mode......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER......Exhaust Brake (Jake Brake)......Hill Descent Control......Beast of a 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL......Tough HD 10-Speed Allison Transmission......22x10 FUEL RUNNER MACHINED ALLOY RIMS Wrapped in 37x13.5 NITTO RIDGE GRAPPLER TIRES!
This monster 2500HD Four Wheel Drive comes with all original Books & Manuals, Remote Entry key fob, fitted all weather Mats!! Only 19,000kms on this rig. Now sale priced at $129,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2024 GMC Sierra 2500